Scottie Pippen backs Kyrie Irving, says it is ‘perfect timing’

Kyrie Irving may not have many supporters of his reportedly wanting to play away from LeBron James, but he has one in Scottie Pippen.

Since the news broke of Irving reportedly requesting a trade away from the Cavaliers, many have wondered how Irving would fare as the focal point of a team and out of the shadow of James. If there is anyone who knows what it’s like to play alongside a once-in-a-generation player it’s Pippen, who spent many years as Michael Jordan’s teammate.

While some are wondering if striking out on his own is the right thing for Irving to do, Pippen has expressed his support of the four-time All-Star. During an appearance on ESPN, Pippen said the timing is perfect for Irving.

“I am a very strong supporter of what he’s doing because I’ve watched what has happened to him in his career and how things went for him in Cleveland, and I think he’s at a superstar level now that he can control his own destiny,” Pippen said on “The Jump” as transcribed by CBS Sports.

“A lot of players in our game have that opportunity and they don’t take advantage of it. I think it’s the perfect timing,” he continued.

Irving is 25 years old and already has a championship ring in his pocket. And, it’s not like he played a minor role in achieving that success. Irving hit a memorable shot in Game 7 that will be remembered in Cleveland forever.

There isn’t much else left for Irving to prove in a Cavaliers uniform and with the uncertainty surrounding James’ future, it’s tough to argue much if Irving wants out of town before James potentially leaves himself. The decision to request a trade may or may not prove to be one that works out in Irving’s favor. Either way, it’s a decision Pippen backs and he’s uniquely qualified to speak on the matter.