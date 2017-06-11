Sebastian Telfair arrested on weapons charges

Sebastian Telfair, who spent 10 seasons in the NBA, was arrested Sunday on various weapons related charges.

The 32-year-old former point guard was one of two men in a pickup truck that was stopped by police for driving without the headlights on. Upon examining the vehicle, officers found several weapons, ammunition, and a bullet proof vest.

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

According to PIX11 News, Telfair was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Telfair, who is the cousin of Stephon Marbury, was the No. 13 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Trail Blazers straight out of high school. He would go on to play for the Celtics, Timberwolves, Clippers, Cavaliers, Suns, Raptors, and Thunder as well.

In 2008, Telfair pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was suspended three games by the NBA.