Serge Ibaka addresses rumors about his age

Serge Ibaka responded to critics of his listed age and addressed stereotypes about Africans in a statement he shared via social media.

Earlier this week, there were rumblings some around the NBA believe Ibaka is older than his listed age of 27 years old and that it could impact how free agency unfolds for him. This is a sentiment that is often brought up regarding players born in Africa as well as Latin America. On Saturday, Ibaka said it’s time for others like him to take a stand.

Ibaka has expanded his game in recent years to include a reliable three-point shot that can certainly be valuable to a team from a guy listed at 6’10”. As Ibaka goes through the free agent process, it would be a shame for questions about his age to limit his options as he can be of help to more than a few teams. Hopefully, that won’t be the case.