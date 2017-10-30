Wolves SF Shabazz Muhammad legally changing name to just ‘Bazz’

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Shabazz Muhammad is making the switch from two syllables to just one.

Muhammad revealed over the weekend that he is planning to legally change his first name to just “Bazz.”

“I just like it,” said the former UCLA star, per Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune. “Everybody calls me that anyway.”

Muhammad, who is averaging just 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game so far in his fifth season with the Timberwolves, already goes by “Bazz” on some of his social media accounts. Yes, it might not be as iconic of a name change as this fellow 24-year-old NBAer, but at least there won’t be any more confusion between Muhammad and Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier.

Image via Shabazz Muhammad on Instagram