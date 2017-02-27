Shaq ends his side of JaVale McGee feud after his mother intervenes

Shaquille O’Neal will not be bashing JaVale McGee anymore because his mother told him to stop.

O’Neal said early Sunday that he’s done taunting McGee because his mother Lucille called him about it, and apparently, she decided the whole thing had gone on long enough.

“I have orders from the top to leave it alone,” O’Neal told Mike Wise of the Undefeated. “My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”

“It’s not funny anymore, seeing the things they’re saying to each other,” Lucille O’Neal said. “They need to squash this and move on.”

McGee’s mother Pamela isn’t ready to let this go, however.

“He cyberbullied my son,” Pamela McGee said. “Totally inappropriate. Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand.”

Pamela McGee is even writing to the league office in the hopes of getting O’Neal disciplined, and she went as far as to call Shaq’s actions “black-on-black oppression.”

“All of us are guilty if we sit back and laugh and condone it,” McGee said. “We’re becoming a nation where we now have someone in the White House saying it’s now OK to bully and disrespect. Disrespect people who don’t look like us, talk like us or think like us. All of us should be embarrassed.

“People say it’s just a TV show, but at the end of the day these are young men. This is somebody’s son, this is somebody’s family. I now wake up in the morning with a bad taste in my mouth like a dry heave right before I have to throw up. I’m embarrassed by what we’ve become as a society.”

Is this the end of McGee on Shaqtin’ A Fool? Shaq seems to say yes. The Turner executives may or may not have gotten through to him, but his mother sure did.