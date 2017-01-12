Shaq, Kevin Garnett get tattoos live on air

TNT’s “Inside the NBA” is known for being an off-the-wall show where pretty much anything goes, but what happened on Thursday night takes things to a new level.

Shaq and Kevin Garnett were serving as analysts in the auxiliary “Area 21” studio away from the Atlanta-based Studio J headquarters where Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson sit. The two hosts provided analysis from Area 21 at halftime of the Warriors-Pistons game, but there was a catch.

Shaq and Garnett were in chairs seemingly getting tattoos done while on-air:

Chuck had A LOT to say to @KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/nSieKikHk6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 13, 2017

Meanwhile, KG & Shaq are getting inked on TV pic.twitter.com/j3UCCWSJjU — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 13, 2017

TNT did not reveal whether the men were actually getting real tattoos done or whether it was just an act. The duo also got massages and ate chicken while in Area 21.

It’s this sort of thing that makes the show so unpredictable and so much fun.