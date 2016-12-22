Shaq wears Lakers championship ring to Heat ceremony

UPDATE: It was actually his Hall of Fame ring. Please disregard entire post.

Shaq had his jersey retired by the Miami Heat on Thursday night during halftime of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but there was one oddity about the ceremony.

Some fans noticed that Shaq, who won three championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat, actually wore one of his Lakers championship rings to the halftime ceremony:

@UniWatch @PhilHecken Shaq had his No. 32 jersey retired with the Heat tonight, but he wore his Lakers championship ring. pic.twitter.com/hT0WzUMhcL — Justin Bates (@_JustinBates) December 23, 2016

Is that what happens when you have too many rings? You just grab one because it’s so hard to tell between them all? Maybe he figured nobody would notice.

Shaq’s jersey getting retired by the Heat was very well deserved. He came to the team for the 2004-2005 season and took them to the conference finals before being eliminated. In his second season, he and Dwyane Wade helped the franchise win its first ever championship.

The two helped the Heat become an extremely desirable franchise, later paving the way for LeBron James and Chris Bosh to join Wade in South Beach where they won two more titles. That’s what led Pat Riley to say this about Shaq.