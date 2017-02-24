Shaq responds to Kevin Durant, calls JaVale McGee a ‘bum’

You didn’t really expect Shaq to take it from Kevin Durant this afternoon and not respond, did you?

Durant came to Golden State Warriors teammate JaVale McGee’s defense on Friday, hours after McGee beefed with Shaq on Twitter.

So what did Shaq do? He responded to Durant on Twitter.

Shaq responds to Durant pic.twitter.com/Yu5fQlUVyN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2017

It’s typical of Shaq to boss people around like that.

He’s been picking on McGee so much over the years on his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment that the Warriors contacted TNT about it.