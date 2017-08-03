Shaq has savage reaction to news of Danny Crawford’s retirement

Veteran referee Danny Crawford is officially hanging up his whistle, and one retired NBA great seems rather pleased with the news.

Crawford announced his retirement on Wednesday after over three decades working as an official in the NBA, and none other than The Big Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal, tweeted this simple yet brutal response in reaction.

Good — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 3, 2017

It seems like O’Neal is going off on everybody these days. But his relationship with referees during his 19-season playing career was probably best described as contentious, as he drew numerous fines over the years for complaining about the officiating. Perhaps Crawford just got caught in the crossfire here.