Shaquille O’Neal shares fate of all the rims he’s broken

Shaquille O’Neal was no stranger to breaking rims throughout his career. In fact, he allegedly broke 19 total, including famously ripping down the entire backboard as a rookie with the Orlando Magic in 1992-1993.

So, what has Shaq done with all of those rims? Well, whereas some athletes collect jerseys and autographs, O’Neal decided to hang onto all 19 broken rims, ultimately turning them into the most bizarre and amazing piece of basketball art you’ve ever seen.

On Saturday morning, Shaq took to Instagram and shared a picture of his “rim tree” — a sculpture using the aforementioned broken rims to mimic branches on a tree.

These are all the backboards I have broken this is the "BROKEN RIM TREE"

Shaq didn’t share a story for each of the 19 rims, but it’s likely some of those were acquired during practices or unofficial games. Either way, it’s quite an impressive collection and one of the most unique and interesting displays you’ll ever see.