Sindarius Thornwell shares bizarre question NBA team asked him about driving

Prospects who are hoping to be drafted by professional sports organizations often have to go through an extensive interview process, and some of the questions they’re asked are downright strange. Former South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell got a small taste of that recently.

Thornwell told CBS Sports Radio’s Gio and Jones on Wednesday that NBA executives have not asked him anything that blew him away, but one question clearly stood out above the rest.

“Nobody ever asked me anything crazy,” Thornwell said. “One of the questions was are you a guy that stops at a yellow light or speeds through it? It’s not really a trick question or a right or wrong answer, but what are you supposed to do during a yellow light? Are you supposed to slow down or speed up? I definitely speed through it.”

To many people, a yellow light means “proceed with caution” or “stop if it’s safe to do so.” To others like Thornwell, it means “oh crap, it’s about to turn red.” I suppose you could argue that the latter mindset is more reckless, but it’s probably not going to be a deal-breaker for an NBA team.

If Thornwell thought that question was interesting, he should hear what one former Kansas star was recently asked. That will really blow his mind.