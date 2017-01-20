Sixers reportedly beef up analytics department

The Process is getting more sophisticated.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers have added five new analytics hires to their front office.

Sixers tidbit: Philly has hired *five* new analytics people for its front-office, including three that worked w/ @kirkgoldsberry at Harvard. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 20, 2017

Though they’re still at 14-26 on the year, the Sixers are 6-2 in the month of January and might actually be able to put together a dark horse bid for a low playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. But the advanced metrics haven’t exactly been kind to them as they rank 24th in true shooting percentage, 28th in assist to turnover ratio, and dead last in offensive rating, per NBA.com.

On the bright side, the Sixers have begun to figure out their rotations, their defense is a borderline top-10 unit, and Joel Embiid is a flaming meteor streaking across the basketball sky. Adding these new hires to help them play more efficiently should definitely make Philly a more well-rounded team as they continue their ascent.