Report: Sixers, Celtics in ‘serious talks’ about No. 1 pick

The Boston Celtics may be moving the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft after all.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are in “serious talks” about a trade involving the top pick in Thursday’s draft.

League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Sixers and Celtics are in serious talks on a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 16, 2017

In current parameters, BOS would receive several picks and no players, sources say. Have to think No. 3 would be involved. https://t.co/xHYANlYzeT — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2017

Boston would acquire Sixers No. 3 overall pick in 2017 and package to include future first from Sixers, sources say. https://t.co/AK5LyYXnYX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Worth noting here that Boston has also scheduled a pre-draft workout with North Carolina State PG Dennis Smith Jr., per sources: https://t.co/AvYCYh7NTt — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 16, 2017

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the Sixers were closely eyeing Markelle Fultz.

Sources: Philadelphia is waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Fultz had just grown used to the idea of being in Boston, but it is apparently growing more possible that he’ll be linking up with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia instead. That would make for one of the NBA’s best young cores. It’s unclear how much this would shake up the remainder of the draft. Fultz was expected to go No. 1 anyway, but if Boston gets the No. 3 pick, their choice will have ramifications in the rest of the top ten.