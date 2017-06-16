Ad Unit
Report: Sixers, Celtics in ‘serious talks’ about No. 1 pick

June 16, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Boston Celtics may be moving the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft after all.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are in “serious talks” about a trade involving the top pick in Thursday’s draft.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that the Sixers were closely eyeing Markelle Fultz.

Fultz had just grown used to the idea of being in Boston, but it is apparently growing more possible that he’ll be linking up with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia instead. That would make for one of the NBA’s best young cores. It’s unclear how much this would shake up the remainder of the draft. Fultz was expected to go No. 1 anyway, but if Boston gets the No. 3 pick, their choice will have ramifications in the rest of the top ten.


