Report: Sixers may consider Nerlens Noel trade if Jahlil Okafor is not moved

It sure sounds like the Philadelphia 76ers want to move one of their big men before Thursday’s trade deadline.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski on The Vertical podcast, the Sixers may circle back and entertain offers for Nerlens Noel if they cannot find a suitable deal involving Jahlil Okafor.

A complicating factor is that Noel will be a restricted free agent this summer, and thus will get significantly more expensive.

“If [the 76ers’ can’t get a deal for Okafor done before the deadline, I’m told that it’s possible they’ll start – there are still teams still checking on Noel, re-engaging on him,” Wojnarowski said, via HoopsHype. “What complicates it for Noel is that he’s a restricted free agent, and teams want to know ‘what is it going to cost to us to re-sign him.’ And it’s going to be a big number.”

The Vertical’s Chris Mannix has heard that the Sixers are struggling to move Okafor because they value him more highly than the rest of the league does.

“They still value Okafor as a third overall pick,” Mannix said. “That’s their prerogative, but the teams I’ve talked to do not value him as a third overall pick.”

Okafor came very close to being traded before the All-Star Game, and the Sixers seem very motivated to move him. However, it sounds like, for all the interest, they’re just not finding the right offers right now.