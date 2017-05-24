Report: Sixers like De’Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr. with No. 3 overall pick

The Philadelphia 76ers may indeed go point guard with this year’s lottery pick.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports on Wednesday that the Sixers like both former Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox and former NC State guard Dennis Smith Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Sixers like both De'Aaron Fox and Dennis Smith Jr. for the third pick, according to sources. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 24, 2017

We knew that Fox could be in play to go at least that high. Meanwhile, Smith, who is currently projected to go in the second half of the lottery, may be a bit of a reach at No. 3. Head coach Brett Brown has said that the guard-thin Sixers will draft based on need, but it will be interesting to see how he reconciles that with his plan to give Ben Simmons the keys to their offense.