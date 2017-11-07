Are Sixers overprotecting Joel Embiid? Opponent thinks so

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be held out for rest against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, and it’s evoking quite the reaction from Jazz counterpart Rudy Gobert.

Gobert said before the game that he believes the Sixers are overprotecting Embiid, per Eric Woodyard of The Deseret News.

Rudy Gobert on Joel Embiid being held out tonight: “To be honest, I think they are overprotecting him.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 7, 2017

In fairness, Embiid has played in eight of Philly’s first nine games this season and has seen his minutes increased to 27.6 a night from 25.4 last season. He has also apparently been playing through an injury lately, and it’s hard for the Sixers to be too cautious with a prized investment who has only suited up in 39 of a possible 255 career games so far. Still, a franchise center should ideally be available for every contest, so that’s probably where Gobert, himself somewhat of a model of consistency when it comes to health, is coming from.