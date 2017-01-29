Report: Sixers turned down Cavs’ attempts to trade for TJ McConnell

T.J. McConnell can ball, and the rest of the league is starting to take notice.

According to a report by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer Sunday, the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers reached out and attempted to trade for the Philadelphia 76ers point guard but were turned down.

The Cavs, who are somewhat infamously in the market for a “playmaker,” might have thought they could nab an undrafted second-year guard averaging 5.4 points and 5.9 assists per game in 2016-17 for cheap. But McConnell has proven to be a valuable blue-collar glue guy for the Sixers, who are 9-3 on the season when he starts. And considering comments like these from his head coach, it’s easy to see why Philly is in no hurry to part ways with McConnell.

