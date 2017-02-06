Ad Unit
Report: Sixers want Jrue Holiday as part of Jahlil Okafor return package

February 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

If the Philadelphia 76ers do wind up trading Jahlil Okafor to the New Orleans Pelicans, they apparently want to get a reunion out of it as well.

According to a report by Sam Amico of Amico Hoops citing multiple NBA agents, the Sixers want Jrue Holiday as part of the return package for Okafor.

This was confirmed by Keith Smith of RealGM, who added that the deal will not be completed on Monday and could still expand.

Holiday, 26, played the first four seasons of his NBA career in Philadelphia, making his lone All-Star appearance there in 2013. He was traded to the Pelicans on Draft Night 2013 for the rights to Nerlens Noel and a future first.

The Sixers were first reported to have interest in a reunion with Holiday last month. But he will become a free agent after the season, so it makes little sense to trade for him right now. Still, with how deep the two sides appeared to be in talks, hopefully Holiday’s inclusion isn’t ultimately a deal-breaker.


