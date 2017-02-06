Report: Sixers want Jrue Holiday as part of Jahlil Okafor return package

If the Philadelphia 76ers do wind up trading Jahlil Okafor to the New Orleans Pelicans, they apparently want to get a reunion out of it as well.

According to a report by Sam Amico of Amico Hoops citing multiple NBA agents, the Sixers want Jrue Holiday as part of the return package for Okafor.

Several NBA agents tell me they hear Sixers seek Pelicans' Jrue Holiday as part of package in return for Jahlil Okafor, as reported by Yahoo — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 6, 2017

This was confirmed by Keith Smith of RealGM, who added that the deal will not be completed on Monday and could still expand.

Source: Deal will not complete today. PHI wants to re-engage on bringing Jrue Holiday back to PHI. Trade could expand. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2017

Holiday, 26, played the first four seasons of his NBA career in Philadelphia, making his lone All-Star appearance there in 2013. He was traded to the Pelicans on Draft Night 2013 for the rights to Nerlens Noel and a future first.

The Sixers were first reported to have interest in a reunion with Holiday last month. But he will become a free agent after the season, so it makes little sense to trade for him right now. Still, with how deep the two sides appeared to be in talks, hopefully Holiday’s inclusion isn’t ultimately a deal-breaker.