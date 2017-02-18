Slam Dunk Contest worst ever? Twitter weighs in

This year’s Slam Dunk Contest was not well received by the fans.

Between stunts with too many props, and contestants needing way too many attempts to complete their dunks, there were negative reactions around.

Here’s a sample of some of the tweets we saw ripping on the contest, including a few wondering if it was the worst contest ever.

Dunk contest! — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 19, 2017

The internet doing Aaron Gordon dirty pic.twitter.com/a9atBfGed1 — Legends (@LegendsofCH) February 19, 2017

nobody deserves to win give the trophy to Dominique Wilkins for getting jerked by Jordan!! — 73-9 and they LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) February 19, 2017

I want to die of second hand embarrassment when they miss this many dunks. — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 19, 2017

The Dunk Contest trophy goes to Guy Fieri by default. House rules. — Darryn Albert (@dirnted13) February 19, 2017

if i wanted to watch someone not dunk i would just watch myself play basketball — Lana Berry (@Lana) February 19, 2017

These dudes got enough hops to do great dunks without all the props. Keep it simple — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 19, 2017

We need Adam Silver to issue an executive order that Zach LaVine can never get hurt and has to participate every year. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) February 19, 2017

Is this the worst dunk contest ever? — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 19, 2017

This might be the worst dunk contest of all-time — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 19, 2017

And then there were the Kyrie Irving-inspired tweets:

Worst dunk contest in flat earth history. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) February 19, 2017

The world is not flat, but unfortunately NBA All-Star Saturday sure is. — Bill Reiter (@sportsreiter) February 19, 2017

Glenn Robinson III ended up winning the contest (see all his dunks here). Though his last dunk was awesome, he didn't exactly need to do a whole lot to win it as the competition was not very strong this year.