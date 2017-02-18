Ad Unit
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Slam Dunk Contest worst ever? Twitter weighs in

by Larry Brown

Dunk contest Jordan face

This year’s Slam Dunk Contest was not well received by the fans.

Between stunts with too many props, and contestants needing way too many attempts to complete their dunks, there were negative reactions around.

Here’s a sample of some of the tweets we saw ripping on the contest, including a few wondering if it was the worst contest ever.

And then there were the Kyrie Irving-inspired tweets:

Glenn Robinson III ended up winning the contest (see all his dunks here). Though his last dunk was awesome, he didn't exactly need to do a whole lot to win it as the competition was not very strong this year.


