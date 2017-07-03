Soccer legend says Manu Ginobili will play two more years in NBA

One Argentina sports great appears to be breaking some news about another.

In an interview with Argentinian outlet Clarin that was published on Sunday, soccer legend Diego Maradona commented on San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili’s plans for the future.

“Manu is very close to me,” said Maradona, per Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio. “It is not known yet, but he’s staying two years more with the Spurs doing an academy. Then coming back to Argentina.”

The soon-to-be 40-year-old Ginobili just completed his 15th season in the NBA and many believe that it may have been his last. But the former Sixth Man of the Year himself has remained coy with retirement rumors.

It’s worth noting that Maradona’s remarks have yet to be confirmed elsewhere and that Ginobili is currently without a contract for the 2017-18 season. But the Spurs would obviously welcome him back with open arms, so the ball is very much in Ginobili’s court.