Spike Lee wears Charles Oakley jersey to Knicks game

New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee made a statement with his choice of attire in attending Sunday’s game against San Antonio.

Lee sat courtside, and was clearly wearing a Charles Oakley jersey.

Dude in front row, who pays $3,300 per game for Knicks seat, wearing a Oakley jersey today. His name is also Spike Lee (via @CurlsAndSports) pic.twitter.com/3CQCyeIa57 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 12, 2017

This is definitely not a coincidence given recent events, and Lee, like many Knicks fans, is siding with Oakley in his ongoing feud with owner James Dolan. On a day when the Knicks owner is quite clearly trying to deflect attention by surrounding himself with team alumni, Lee is here to remind everyone that the fans won’t be forgetting this anytime soon.