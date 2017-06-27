Report: Spurs, Clippers among teams interested in Andre Iguodala

The Western Conference vultures are circling the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports on Tuesday that the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams interested in signing impending unrestricted free agent Andre Iguodala. Haynes also mentions the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Orlando Magic, the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz as teams that have expressed interest.

Iguodala, 33, is one of the Warriors’ best perimeter defenders and playmakers, and he serves as a crucial pivot in their famed “Death Lineup.” While he was originally expected to re-sign with Golden State this summer without much fanfare, recent weeks have cast some doubt on that much.

The former Finals MVP is aging, and this may be his final opportunity to land a lucrative contract. Still, it sounds like the Warriors, both the players and management alike, are willing to do everything they can to retain Iguodala.