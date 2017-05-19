Spurs fan files lawsuit to keep Zaza Pachulia, Warriors out of San Antonio

A Spurs fan is so angry over what Zaza Pachulia did to Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals that he is trying to get a judge to ban the Golden State Warriors from visiting San Antonio.

According to a lawsuit obtained by KSAT, Spurs fan and business owner Juan Vasquez has filed a request for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction against the Warriors. Vasquez, who runs a business called What’s on Second, Inc., claims Leonard’s injury has had a major impact on the fans, season ticket holders and those whose businesses are connected to the success of the Spurs.

“All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” Alfonso Kennard Jr., the lead attorney for the case, said.

The lawsuit also mentioned Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s rant against Pachulia, in which Popovich lambasted Pachulia for committing a dangerous play. Leonard injured his ankle after Pachulia came underneath him on a close-out (video here). The Spurs star missed Game 2 and is questionable for Game 3.

Obviously, the attorney who filed the lawsuit knows he is not going to keep the Warriors out of San Antonio. This has publicity stunt written all over it.

H/T Eye on Basketball