Spurs fan files lawsuit against Zaza Pachulia over Kawhi Leonard injury

How angry are San Antonio Spurs fans over Zaza Pachulia’s controversial closeout of Kawhi Leonard? One of them is suing.

On Tuesday, Spurs fan Juan Vazquez filed a lawsuit against Pachulia and the Golden State Warriors on behalf of all Spurs season ticket holders and a San Antonio card shop.

“All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” said Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney for the plaintiffs, via Nick Moyle of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The suit argues that Pachulia “without excuse or justification, intentionally and maliciously invaded the landing zone of an opposing athlete, Kawhi Leonard.” It further adds that the Golden State big man “devastated the quality of the Spurs’ chances of being competitive and having additional games in their home arena, both in the Western Conference Finals and also potentially in the NBA Finals” and also negatively affected “the value of the tickets purchased by plaintiff subsequent to their purchase.”

The demands include a restraining order preventing Pachulia from engaging in further behavior of that nature and financial compensation.

This fan is even angrier than Gregg Popovich was. It’s hard to see this going anywhere, but it’s an indicator, at least, of how upset Spurs fans are over the incident.