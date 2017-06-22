Spurs reportedly have ‘strong interest’ in Derrick Rose

The San Antonio Spurs are exploring the possibility of trading certain players, and speculation has been that they are looking to clear salary cap space to pursue Chris Paul. If that doesn’t work out, what about Derrick Rose?

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that the Spurs have “strong interest” in both Paul and Rose.

Question is, who would Spurs target in FA if they can clear space? CP3? Or Derrick Rose? They have strong interest in both. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 22, 2017

While much younger, Rose would be considerably cheaper than Paul. The former NBA MVP suffered yet another serious knee injury last season and has not played more than 66 games in a year since the 2010-2011 season.

Rose may end up being a more realistic option. The Los Angeles Clippers can offer Paul a max contract worth $205 million over five years, and other teams like the Spurs can offer no more than a four-year, $153 million deal. Unless the Clippers completely blow up their roster, the most likely scenario is that Paul will sign an extension.

Rose, on the other hand, made some comments a few months back that imply he would love to join a team like the Spurs. If the money won’t work with Paul, Rose could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for San Antonio.