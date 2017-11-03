Stan Van Gundy assured Reggie Jackson that he will not be traded for Eric Bledsoe

A recent trade rumor has Reggie Jackson potentially heading to Phoenix, but Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy is assuring him that’s not the case.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reported Thursday that Detroit offered Jackson and a first-round pick to the Suns for disgruntled guard Eric Bledsoe.

Pistons offered a package including Reggie Jackson and a first-round pick to the Suns for Eric Bledsoe, a league source told @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 2, 2017

Van Gundy, who is also the president of basketball operations for the Pistons, addressed the rumor on Friday, per Johnny Kane of FOX Sports Detroit.

Stan Van Gundy says he called Reggie Jackson after practice yesterday to dispel a rumor, “We’re not trading you for Eric Bledsoe.” #pistons — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) November 3, 2017

Van Gundy has had to make some similar assurances to Jackson in the past, but the 27-year-old guard appears to be safe for now. Jackson has gotten somewhat back on track this season with 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, as the addition of Avery Bradley as his backcourt partner is allowing him to play with a bit more freedom on both ends.

As for Bledsoe, the writing seems to be on the wall for a trade out of Phoenix, but if anything, he may end up going elsewhere in the East other than Detroit.