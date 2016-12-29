Stan Van Gundy: Pistons are ‘in jeopardy right now’

Hope is quickly slipping away for the 15-19 Detroit Pistons, and head coach Stan Van Gundy knows it.

After yet another blowout loss, this one a 119-94 defeat at home to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Van Gundy admitted that his team is in dire straits.

“We’re in jeopardy right now,” Van Gundy said, via Rod Beard of the Detroit News. “That’s certainly not out of it by any means, but every loss puts you in more jeopardy, especially when you’re losing at home like we are. There’s no question that you have to understand that. You can’t run from the fact that all those losses are putting you in jeopardy.”

The Pistons are now losers of six of their last seven games and have fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been thrown totally out of whack by Reggie Jackson’s return from injury and are currently a bottom-10 offense in terms of both points per game and offensive rating (per NBA.com).

The team has tried everything from players-led meetings to Van Gundy putting them on blast to the media, but all their efforts appear to be fruitless. Perhaps the only solution left for Detroit to turn around their season could be to look into a trade or another type of drastic change.