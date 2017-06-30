Steph Curry agrees to $201 million contract with Warriors

The first step in Golden State’s offseason plans is in place: Steph Curry.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Warriors and Curry agreed to a five-year, $201 million contract, as expected.

Curry had been on a bargain contract for the Warriors the past four years, but now he is getting paid the kind of MVP money he deserves.

The next step for Golden State is trying to bring back Andre Iguodala, who apparently is receiving interest from many suitors. They also would like to bring back Shaun Livingston, and of course Kevin Durant, who reportedly does not plan to sign until later in the month. Reports have said Durant could take less money to help the team remain super-charged.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are the two main players the Warriors also have under contract on long-term deals. We can now add Curry to that list.