Steph Curry getting advice from Kobe Bryant on playing through finger injury

Stephen Curry injured the ring finger on his shooting hand during a game over the weekend, but he is choosing to play through the injury. If he wants advice on how to do that effectively, who better to ask than Kobe Bryant?

Bryant suffered the same injury in 2009 and chose to play through it rather than undergo surgery. After Curry scored 28 points with a wrap and pad on his finger in an overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night, he revealed that he consulted with Kobe.

“It hurts,” Curry told reporters, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “But guys have played through worse than this. Obviously with your shooting hand, it’s one of those things you got to get adjusted to. I’m not used to playing with tape, a brace, wrist wrap, all that stuff. But I’ll get better with it.”

Bryant told Curry that his finger injury did not heal quickly and was one of the most painful things he ever had to play through. Curry didn’t say if the ailment he is dealing with is as serious, but he insisted he intends to continue playing through it.

Curry missed eight of his first 12 shots on Wednesday and threw up three air-balls, but he drained all three of his shots in overtime and accounted for 13 of Golden State’s 18 points in the period. When he hears what LaVar Ball had to say about him, Curry will probably be glad he chose to fight through the pain.