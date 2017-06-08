Steph Curry had odd celebration after Kevin Durant 3-pointer (Video)

Kevin Durant hit arguably the biggest shot of his career in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, and Stephen Curry had a very interesting way of celebrating the clutch bucket.

With the Golden State Warriors trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by two and less than a minute remaining, Durant dribbled up the court and drained a 3-pointer in LeBron James’ face. Here’s how Curry reacted:

Anyone else see Stephen Curry take a dump on he Cavs floor after Kevin Durant made that 3? #DubNation #CavsNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Uvo08aQNqY — Treymond Green (@TreymondGreen) June 8, 2017

There has been some speculation that Curry was pretending to relieve himself on Cleveland’s court, but it’s tough to tell. Perhaps Curry was trying to rile up LeBron after the response King James had this week when asked if covering Durant was making him tired.

Either way, you can understand the excitement. The shot gave the Warriors a one-point lead and helped propel them to yet another win. They’re now one victory away from going a perfect 16-0 in the postseason and capturing Durant’s first NBA title.