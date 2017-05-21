Steph Curry thinks play from Dewayne Dedmon was ‘dirty’

Steph Curry is among the group who thinks the screen Dewayne Dedmon set on him during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday was dirty.

Late in Golden State’s 120-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Dedmon came up from behind to set a screen on Curry. He appeared to flex his leg even farther than necessary to try clipping Curry on the play, as seen here.

The play seemed dirty to even Curry.

“I know he’s not a dirty player. I’m not going to try to mess up his reputation, but I feel like that was a dirty play,” Curry told ESPN’s Chris Haynes on Sunday. “Luckily no one was hurt.”

It does seem Curry is not trying to make an issue out of the play, because he noted he didn’t want to harm Dedmon’s reputation. But the video doesn’t lie.

Dedmon was not called for a foul on the play, and ESPN says discipline from the league is unlikely. Warriors coach Mike Brown said it was an illegal screen, but the thing is they really only noticed how dirty the play was when they saw it on replay.

The series between the teams, which Golden State leads 3-0 on San Antonio, has been filled with controversial incidents. The most notable was Zaza Pachulia’s questionable close-out on Kawhi Leonard in Game 1. Then in Game 2, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge appeared to do something similar.

Game 4 between the teams is on Monday night.