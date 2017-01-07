Ad Unit
Steph Curry, Draymond Green both frustrated Kevin Durant called for iso

January 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Warriors conflict

The Golden State Warriors had on Friday what can be considered their most serious “who takes the last shot” conflict.

With the team up by two 111-109 in the final 30 seconds against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, Kevin Durant blew off a pick-and-roll play and essentially demanded the ball from Steph Curry, who relented. Draymond Green was visibly frustrated about Durant’s call and could be seen physically objecting.

Durant missed his shot, the Grizzlies scored, and the game went to overtime where Memphis won.

After the game, Durant was asked about the play and said Green wanted the team to stick with their pick-and-roll play.

Green said after the game that he was happy the team lost, because now they can learn from it and correct things. It’s probably a good thing they lost like he said, because maybe now Durant will stick to the bread and butter next time he’s in a similar situation.

