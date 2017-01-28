Steph Curry hits halfcourt shot to end first half (Video)

Steph Curry showed practice makes perfect.

The Warriors went into the locker room for halftime of Saturday’s game against the Clippers with a 72-51 lead and it was punctuated by the two-time MVP. Curry grabbed a rebound with four seconds left in the second quarter, dribbled up the floor, and launched a shot off of one foot from beyond halfcourt. And, of course it went in.

I can’t be the only one watching the game that fully expected that shot to go in as soon as it left Curry’s hands.

We have seen Curry practice long range shots during pregame warumps and, on this occasion, it paid off. There are a few things in sports that never get old, no matter how many times you see them. Stephen Curry shooting, no matter where it’s from on the court, is among those things.