Steph Curry, JaVale McGee made bet on Davidson-Nevada game

A lot more than just a win and loss for the programs will be on the line when Davidson and Nevada meet on Tuesday night.

The Wolf Pack are hosting the Wildcats, and the schools just happen to have two famous alums who are teammates on the Golden State Warriors. And those teammates — Stephen Curry and JaVale McGee — have agreed to a wager.

According to a text message conversation McGee shared on Twitter, Curry will have to wear a fanny pack to three games if McGee’s Nevada squad wins. If Curry’s Davidson pulls off the victory, McGee will have to caddie for his teammate on the golf course.

Here’s hoping for a Nevada win just so we can see Curry wearing a fanny pack for a few days.