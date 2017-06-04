Steph Curry lays on floor during Game 2
Steph Curry went viral after being shown laying on the court while resting during the fourth quarter of Game 2.
The former two-time MVP was on the bench catching some rest at the start of the fourth. His Golden State Warriors were up by double-digits, and Curry was shown laying down behind the baseline by the Warriors’ bench. A camera later showed he was being worked on by a trainer.
Some thought Curry laying there with a towel over his face was a sign of disrespect, as if Curry felt the game was so in hand he didn’t even need to watch.
#NBAFinals
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 5, 2017
THE DISRESPECT
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 5, 2017
pretty much sums it up.
— Danny (@recordsANDradio) June 5, 2017
Steph Petty
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 5, 2017
Despite the reaction on Twitter, it seems that maybe he was being worked on for a medical issue, possibly for his collision with Richard Jefferson earlier.