Steph Curry lays on floor during Game 2

Steph Curry went viral after being shown laying on the court while resting during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

The former two-time MVP was on the bench catching some rest at the start of the fourth. His Golden State Warriors were up by double-digits, and Curry was shown laying down behind the baseline by the Warriors’ bench. A camera later showed he was being worked on by a trainer.

Some thought Curry laying there with a towel over his face was a sign of disrespect, as if Curry felt the game was so in hand he didn’t even need to watch.

Despite the reaction on Twitter, it seems that maybe he was being worked on for a medical issue, possibly for his collision with Richard Jefferson earlier.