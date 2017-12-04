pixel 1
Steph Curry to undergo MRI on right ankle

December 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry is set to undergo an MRI on his right ankle Tuesday after rolling it in Monday’s game.

Curry rolled his right ankle while going for a steal in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He limped off the floor in pain.

X-rays were negative, but Curry will undergo further testing.

Warriors fans are undoubtedly concerned about Curry’s status. Curry’s right ankle has been problematic during his professional career. He had surgery on it in 2011 and then 2012 before he exploded into superstar status.

He is considered day-to-day for the time being.

