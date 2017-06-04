Ad Unit
Steph Curry comes up slow after Richard Jefferson nails him in thigh

June 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry got somewhat banged up after getting nailed in the thigh by Richard Jefferson late in the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Curry and Jefferson were both going for a loose ball. Cleveland’s Jefferson got his leg up in the air as he was going for the ball, and his knee landed on Curry’s thigh:

Curry came up slow as a result, but he remained in the game and continued his hot shooting.

Every single bump and bruise catches up to players as you get this late into the season. Even things like that can add up and slow a player down.


