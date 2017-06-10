Steph Curry does not appreciate squatting question after Game 4 (Video)

Every time Stephen Curry squats, there will be questions.

That was the case after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 4 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Curry was queried by NBC Sports’s Dan Feldman over another alleged squatting incident during a Draymond Green argument. Hilarity ensued.

Steph gets asked about squatting and the whole exchange is hilarious pic.twitter.com/jPZgkBRJ3P — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 10, 2017

Curry’s exhausted-sounding “come on, man, this is crazy” is the best part, followed by Kevin Durant calmly chastising the reporter for the question and telling him he has to be better than that.

This all comes from another squat at the end of Game 3, which Curry has denied was a form of taunting. It sounds like this one definitely wasn’t.