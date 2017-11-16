Steph Curry thinks Boston Celtics will make NBA Finals

Move over, LeBron: Steph Curry thinks the Golden State Warriors will have a new rival in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics made a statement on Thursday night by beating the Golden State Warriors 92-88. Though it’s early, the Celtics have the best record in the league, and their home win over Golden State more than legitimized them.

Boston looked so good in the contest that Steph Curry seems to think an NBA Finals between the teams is likely.

Stephen Curry on whether he’ll be back in Boston in June: “It’s looking very, very likely right now.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 17, 2017

That sure is a notable comment, and you know nobody will be more inspired by it than LeBron. He went from having a big brother/little brother type of relationship with Curry to viewing him as a rival once the Warriors became his top competition for NBA championships.

The Warriors and Cavaliers have met three years in a row in the Finals. Curry thinks that may finally be changing in 2018.