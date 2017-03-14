Steph Curry: Warriors not panicking despite recent struggles

The Golden State Warriors have struggled since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury, but Steph Curry is not worried.

Curry says there is “no panic” within the Warriors’ locker room even though the team is 2-5 since Durant’s injury (including the game he got hurt).

“There’s been no panic in our locker room or around our team,” Curry told NBCSports.com on Monday. “We know who we are, we know what we’re capable of. The ultimate goal is winning a championship and you’re not going to do that in game 65 or 67 or what not, so it’s not to get wrapped up in what we think is a normal NBA experience.”

Curry still believes the Warriors can lock up home court advantage throughout the playoffs by capturing the league’s best record. He called having home court advantage a “big deal.”

With their latest loss — a head-scratching defeat to the San Antonio Spurs in which the Warriors decided to rest players — Golden State is now 52-14 and tied with the Spurs for the best record in the league. They don’t have a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over San Antonio either, which really puts their chances of locking up the top spot in jeopardy despite what Curry says.

Not panicking is probably the best thing the Warriors can do, but there should be some concern.