Stephen Curry says ‘the dad shoe’ was highlight of his year (Video)

Stephen Curry had some major highs and lows in 2016, but one high stood out among all the others.

The highlight of the Warriors guard’s year, according to him? “The dad shoe.”

Stephen Curry said the highlight of his year was introducing the world to the most fire "dad shoes." pic.twitter.com/jI7ho4KnTF — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 31, 2016

“The highlight of my year was the ‘dad shoe,'” Curry told reporters. “I’m bringing it back. The most talked-about, straight-fire shoe of all-time.”

The “dad shoe,” otherwise known as the Curry 2 Low “Chef,” was the subject of a whole lot of mockery back when they were released. Curry’s joking here, but in a mixed year – yes, he won an MVP, but he lost the NBA Finals – maybe bringing dad shoes back really is something to be proud of.