Ad Unit
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Stephen Curry says ‘the dad shoe’ was highlight of his year (Video)

December 31, 2016
by Grey Papke

Steph Curry

Stephen Curry had some major highs and lows in 2016, but one high stood out among all the others.

The highlight of the Warriors guard’s year, according to him? “The dad shoe.”

“The highlight of my year was the ‘dad shoe,'” Curry told reporters. “I’m bringing it back. The most talked-about, straight-fire shoe of all-time.”

The “dad shoe,” otherwise known as the Curry 2 Low “Chef,” was the subject of a whole lot of mockery back when they were released. Curry’s joking here, but in a mixed year – yes, he won an MVP, but he lost the NBA Finals – maybe bringing dad shoes back really is something to be proud of.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus