Stephen Curry defends Lonzo Ball over slow start

LA Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is having a brutal start to the season, especially shooting the ball, but Stephen Curry thinks you can cool it with the slander.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, a day before his Golden State Warriors faced the Lakers for the first time this season, Curry defended Ball.

“He’s a rookie. He’s going through the ups and downs like every rookie has, whether you’re highly touted or not,” said the two-time MVP, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. It’s all a learning experience, trying to find your way and be comfortable. Basically my perception is he’s working through that.

“I’ve always said he’s a great talent,” Curry went on. “I think he loves to play basketball, so he’ll be able to fight through that and have a great career. Hope you didn’t judge me off my first 20 games in the league either.”

While Ball and his wacky jumper have been the object of much ridicule through the first month or so of his rookie season, fellow members of the NBA community have largely been supportive. Now we can add Chef Curry to that list as well.