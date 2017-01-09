Stephen Curry dismisses talk of down year

Stephen Curry pities the fool who thinks he’s having an off year.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of ESPN published on Monday, Curry brushed off all the critics who have brought attention to his down numbers across the board this season.

“Yeah, I heard the words ‘slump’ and ‘down year’ and all sorts of other ways to describe something that wasn’t really a problem for me,” Curry said. “I obviously hold myself to the highest standard. Still at this point, I’m not at the numbers I was last year but I’m not worried about that because it’s a different year. Every shot I take, I have confidence I’m going to make it and over the course of the season, I expect that to show itself as we go along.

“That is the one that’s most comical because if you look at the numbers at that point, in the politest way, I’ll take those slump numbers any day of the week,” the three-time All-Star added about the slump talk. “But I know it’s a long year and a lot more games to play. I try not to get caught up in that nonsense. It’s a roller-coaster ride of a season. It is what it is.”

Curry is averaging 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season on 47/40/93 shooting splits. That pales in comparison to what he was putting up in his unanimous MVP season last year (30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game on 50/45/91 splits). But it’s also grossly unfair to expect Curry to maintain that historic pace every single year, especially with the addition of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors lineup.

Curry has often shown willingness to defer to Durant, who leads the team in scoring at 25.9 points per game, as evidenced by this notable example. His head coach has even admitted that this season has come as something of an adjustment for Curry. But with the Dubs at a league-best 32-6 on the season, Curry probably isn’t sweating the decreased individual production, and he definitely isn’t sweating all this talk of a slump.