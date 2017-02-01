Stephen Curry got the flu from Riley Curry’s preschool

Stephen Curry missed Sunday’s game with a bout of stomach flu, and the Golden State Warriors guard could only blame one culprit.

According to Curry, he got sick after his daughter Riley brought the flu home from preschool.

“Yeah, it came from preschool,” Curry admitted Wednesday, via Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News. “I heard when you start your kids in school, that first year or two, they’re pretty much susceptible to everything. So far it’s been okay. We just had a little rough go last week.”

Riley has been so careful in the past, too. Live and learn, though, as Curry gets his first taste of being the father of a child in school.

The good news is the impacts were minimal, and Curry will return to the court on Wednesday having missed only one contest.