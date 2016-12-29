Stephen Curry impressed by LaMelo Ball’s halfcourt shot

Color Stephen Curry impressed by the exploits of 15-year-old longer-than-long-range sniper LaMelo Ball.

After Golden State’s 121-111 victory over Toronto on Wednesday, Curry, who has been known to fancy a deep three-point attempt every now and then, was asked if he had seen the clip that melted social media this week of Ball pulling up from halfcourt in a high school game.

“I did. That was some confidence right there,” Curry said, per James Herbert of CBS Sports. “The fact that he made it. I wonder if he’s done it before and missed it. It’s the highlight-driven generation, so that right there was pretty unbelievable, though. For him to call his shot like Babe Ruth and knock it down and act like nothing happened. So shoutout to him.”

In the clip, Ball, a sophomore at Chino Hills High School, brings the ball up the floor before pointing at the halfcourt line and promptly letting it fly from behind it. Nothing but net.

This dude LaMelo Ball pointed at the half court line and then casually pulled from there he's our new god now pic.twitter.com/nKGarnc2bi — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) December 27, 2016

Ball is actually the youngest of three basketball-redefining brothers, all of whom are either playing for or are committed to play for UCLA. 19-year-old Lonzo is a star freshman for the Bruins right now and helped lead them to 13 straight wins to open the season and the No. 2 ranking in the country. Meanwhile, 18-year-old LiAngelo is a senior who also plays at Chino Hills and has posted games of 56, 65, and 72 points in the last month alone.

As for Curry, whose trey-happy style has been pinpointed by some as the catalyst for the chutzpah of this new generation of aspiring chefs, he better watch out. The Ball Brothers just might be coming for the Splash Brothers.