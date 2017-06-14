Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant talks about Warriors futures

June 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Unsurprisingly, the Golden State Warriors sound like they’re planning to stay together.

Both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant implied Wednesday that, while both can theoretically become free agents this summer, they don’t want to be anywhere else.

None of this comes as a surprise. The expectation has been for a while that Golden State would do what it takes to keep their core together, and another key player hinted at such an outcome recently. They know how good they have it, and nobody is going to move to break it up now.


