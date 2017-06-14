Steph Curry, Kevin Durant talks about Warriors futures

Unsurprisingly, the Golden State Warriors sound like they’re planning to stay together.

Both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant implied Wednesday that, while both can theoretically become free agents this summer, they don’t want to be anywhere else.

Kevin Durant reiterates that "I feel like there's no question" he'll be back with Warriors next season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 14, 2017

Steph Curry, impending free agency: "This is something you don't want to see end" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 14, 2017

None of this comes as a surprise. The expectation has been for a while that Golden State would do what it takes to keep their core together, and another key player hinted at such an outcome recently. They know how good they have it, and nobody is going to move to break it up now.