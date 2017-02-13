Ad Unit
Monday, February 13, 2017

Stephen Curry drops legendary quote after loss to Nuggets

February 13, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Steph Curry

Leave it to the Golden State Warriors to turn a blowout loss into a prime trolling opportunity.

After Monday night’s 132-110 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Warriors guard Stephen Curry dropped this rather cheeky remark, per Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News.

Of course, Warriors forward Kevin Durant was jabbed mercilessly by cupcake-themed signs, shirts, and chants during his return to Oklahoma City this past weekend. It ultimately wound up backfiring on the Thunder crowd though as they found themselves on the receiving end of a lopsided 130-114 loss and watched as Curry and Draymond Green clapped back by wearing cupcake shirts to their postgame interviews (seen here). And if Curry’s jab on Monday night is any indication, the Dubs won’t be letting them forget it any time soon.


