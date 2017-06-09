Stephen Curry calls NBA greats criticizing Warriors ‘comedy’

Despite being on the verge of a 16-0 run through the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors have to keep hearing NBA legends talk about how they wouldn’t have won back in the day.

Stephen Curry is, at the very least, a little tired of it.

“Kind of comedy for me because the hypothetical game is never one I’ve played and I don’t want to be in that situation where you’re having to argue that,” Curry said Friday, via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area. “You can obviously have those barber shop type debates, ranking all-time greats and teams and things like that — which is fun in certain settings — but at the end of the day, you can’t discredit what a certain team is doing based on trying to compare them to a team in the past because you really can’t.

“You’re not gonna suit up and play; there’s no way to simulate that situation … I respect every great team that’s come before us, every great player that’s come before us. I hope to be 20 years down the line, when the next great team comes up, to hopefully give them praise, too.”

Steve Kerr had an even snarkier response to the critics. They can just shrug it off. A win Friday night and they’ll run the table in the playoffs, and nobody else will be able to lay claim to that.