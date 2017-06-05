Did Stephen Curry throw shade at Cavs’ Big Three after Game 2?

Up 2-0 in the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry may now be resorting to some psychological warfare.

After another blowout victory by his Golden State Warriors in Sunday’s Game 2, the reigning back-to-back MVP was asked about the challenge of defending the Cleveland Cavaliers now that the series is shifting over to Ohio and made a curious reference to the Cavs having “two top-class players in this league.”

LeBron James obviously falls into that category, so was Curry sneak dissing his individual matchup in Kyrie Irving? Or was he taking a shot at Kevin Love, the guy who stopped him one-on-one in perhaps the most stinging sequence of his career in Game 7 of last year’s Finals? What we do know is that the mind games between these two teams started well before this year’s Finals, so it’s at least plausible Curry’s comment might not have been just innocuous oversight.

Video via NBA Reddit