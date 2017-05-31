Stephen Curry explains sleeve he will wear during NBA Finals

Don’t be alarmed when you see Stephen Curry playing the NBA Finals with a sleeve on his elbow.

The Golden State Warriors guard explained that he needs the sleeve due to some swelling in his elbow — but it doesn’t hurt and won’t impact his shooting stroke.

“Probably will,” Curry told Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group when asked if he’d wear the sleeve during the Finals. “Just a little bit of swelling but it has nothing to do with my performance. It doesn’t hurt or anything like that, so I don’t really think about it much. It’s just trying to control that. We’ll see. It worked pretty well in Game 4 of last series.”

Curry said it doesn’t impact his form at all, saying that he “would not be wearing it” if it did.

Curry’s elbow gave him problems during last year’s playoffs, but this sounds less severe. He certainly didn’t look hindered in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.